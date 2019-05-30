Overview

Dr. David Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kim works at Huntington Beach Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.