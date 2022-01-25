See All Podiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Kiessling Jr works at Foot & Ankle Associates in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc
    4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 534-8888
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc
    1900 Malvern Ave Ste 203, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 321-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • National Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr Kiessling was very thorough in explaining the steps he recommended. He made me feel very comfortable and made sure all my questions were answered. I highly recommend him,
    — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1235176843
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiessling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiessling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiessling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiessling Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiessling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiessling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiessling Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiessling Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiessling Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

