Dr. David Kielty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.