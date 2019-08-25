Dr. David Khodadadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodadadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Khodadadian, MD
Overview
Dr. David Khodadadian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Khodadadian works at
Locations
-
1
David Khodadadian MD357a Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 497-1757Monday10:00am - 7:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:30pmWednesday10:00am - 7:30pmThursday10:00am - 7:30pmSunday10:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khodadadian?
Dr. K has delivered two of my children. I'm currently pregnant. He is very passionate and caring. He helped me conceive the first time with medication due to a hormonal imbalance. No other doctor has helped me the way he has.
About Dr. David Khodadadian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1821097080
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- City College of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khodadadian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khodadadian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khodadadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khodadadian works at
Dr. Khodadadian has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khodadadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khodadadian speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodadadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodadadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodadadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodadadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.