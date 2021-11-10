See All Neurologists in Inglewood, CA
Dr. David Kheradyar, MD

Neurology
3 (29)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Kheradyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kheradyar works at Kheradyar & Hazany Mds in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Synapse Neurology Inc. A Professional Corp.
    323 N Prairie Ave Ste 200, Inglewood, CA 90301 (310) 680-0560

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I am (Anthony Stone ) blessed to have Dr David Kheradyar as My Neurologist. I have had Epilepsy for 64 years starting in 1957. He is the best NEUROLOGIST I HAVE HAD OF ALL NUEROLOGISTS I HAVE HAD SINCE 1957 Anthony Stone a Patient if Dr. Kheradyar Located At 323 North Prairie Ave Suite 200 In Inglewood, California
    About Dr. David Kheradyar, MD

    • Neurology
    English, Arabic
    • 1518917640
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Neurology
    Dr. Kheradyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kheradyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kheradyar works at Kheradyar & Hazany Mds in Inglewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kheradyar’s profile.

    Dr. Kheradyar has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheradyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheradyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheradyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheradyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheradyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

