Dr. David Khaski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Khaski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Park Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 645-8303
-
2
Nyu Langone Cardiology Associates - Brooklyn372 Avenue U Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 645-8303
-
3
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
WITH DOCTOR DAVID KHASKI, IS ALWAYS AN GREAT EXPERIENCE, HE IS A FANTASTIC DOCTOR!!!!!!!!! HIS A REAL MEDICAL MAN, SO CARING, HE LOVES TO HELP, HE BECAME A DOCTOR BECAUSE HE WANTS TO HELP PEOPLE, VERSUS SOME OTHER DOCTORS, THAT THERE IN IT FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS, ALL MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY GO TO HIM, THEY ALWAYS THANK ME. SOMETHING ELSE SO WONDERFUL, HIS STAFF HIS SO GREAT , PAT IS AMAZING, ALWAYS TRYING TO HELP, EVEN WHEN APPOINTMENTS ARE TIGHT, A SWEETHEART, THEN THERE'S SAMANTHA SHE HAS AT PC TO HELP PATIENTS, AND AT TIMES SHE IS IN THE ROOM TO HELP THE DOCTOR, THE NURSE PRACTITIONER WOW, I ALWAYS ASK HER, WHY AREN'T YOU DOCTOR, SHE SHOULD BE. GREAT CREW!!!!!!!! FANTASTIC DOCTOR, LIKE TO ADD, WAITING TIME NOT BAD AT ALL. HAVE A HEALTHY DAY.
About Dr. David Khaski, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720268220
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
