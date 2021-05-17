Overview

Dr. David Khasidy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Khasidy works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.