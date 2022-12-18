Overview

Dr. David Kessler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Kessler works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.