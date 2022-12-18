Dr. David Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Kessler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia900 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5354
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - San Marcos1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg 2, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 582-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kessler has been my doctor since 1999. 3 ablations, a pacemaker implant, two battery replacements and his level of care and expertise has not wavered. He takes the time to explain the situation, does not bulldoze me into taking decisions, and I know I can always go to him with my issues.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447251178
- Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Medical Sch.|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
