Dr. David Kessler, DO

Dermatopathology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kessler, DO is a dermatopathology specialist in Massapequa, NY. Dr. Kessler completed a residency at North Shore Univ Hosp, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at Massapequa Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massapequa Dermatology
    70 Grand Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 799-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Puncture Aspiration
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Insurance Accepted

  Aetna
  Anthem
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  Coventry Health Care
  EmblemHealth
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  Humana
  MultiPlan
  MVP Health Care
  UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. David Kessler, DO

Specialties
  Dermatopathology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1255442232
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  North Shore Univ Hosp, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
Residency
Medical Education
  New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

