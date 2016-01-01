Dr. David Kessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kessler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kessler, DO is a dermatopathology specialist in Massapequa, NY. Dr. Kessler completed a residency at North Shore Univ Hosp, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at Massapequa Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Massapequa Dermatology70 Grand Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 799-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. David Kessler, DO
- Dermatopathology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255442232
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.