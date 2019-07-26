Overview

Dr. David Kerns, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Kerns works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.