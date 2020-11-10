Dr. David Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kent, MD is an Urology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Urology23960 Katy Fwy Ste 401, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 830-9100
-
2
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Katy23920 Katy Fwy Ste 380, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 830-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Kent! He is thorough. Takes his time with you and explains things very well! He has a very caring and gentle bedside manner and is honest and actually funny! I actually felt really comfortable and at ease with him. I’m very confident my health care is in the best of hands with Dr. Kent! Would highly recommend him. His staff is kind and efficient also.
About Dr. David Kent, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477758787
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Urology
