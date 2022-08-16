Overview

Dr. David Kent, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Kent works at Dermatologic Surgery Specialists PC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.