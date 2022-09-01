Overview

Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals



Dr. Kenigsberg works at Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.