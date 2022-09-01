Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenigsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals
Dr. Kenigsberg works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists1841 NE 45TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 691-3603Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists350 NW 84th Ave Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists2825 N State Road 7 Ste 303, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 691-3592Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is a good doctor. The kind that does not expose his patients to risk due to incompetence. That's why you go. The staff is excellent, if not superb. The office get's things done. Friendly is sort of on the efficient side, they don't care about your dog. Wait times are at the doctor's discretion as there are unscheduled hospital runs to actually save people lives, that take priority over your check-up.
About Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1902967144
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
