Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (81)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals

Dr. Kenigsberg works at Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    1841 NE 45TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3603
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3596
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 303, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3592
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 01, 2022
    This is a good doctor. The kind that does not expose his patients to risk due to incompetence. That's why you go. The staff is excellent, if not superb. The office get's things done. Friendly is sort of on the efficient side, they don't care about your dog. Wait times are at the doctor's discretion as there are unscheduled hospital runs to actually save people lives, that take priority over your check-up.
    George — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Kenigsberg, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1902967144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals
    • Cardiovascular Disease
