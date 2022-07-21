Overview

Dr. David Kemp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austell, GA. They graduated from University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston.



Dr. Kemp works at Austell Family Dental Care in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.