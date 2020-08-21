See All Plastic Surgeons in Sun Lakes, AZ
Dr. David Kelly, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. David Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sun Lakes, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Petelin Vision in Sun Lakes, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 160, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485
    Dermatology Specialists
    1890 E Florence Blvd Ste 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485
    North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates
    14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste B109, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2020
    I couldn't get better care then from Dr Kelly and his staff.
    Gary L Portello — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. David Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821259722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

