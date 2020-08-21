Overview

Dr. David Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sun Lakes, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Petelin Vision in Sun Lakes, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.