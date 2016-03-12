Dr. David Keedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Keedy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Keedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Locations
-
1
KentuckyOne Health Pulmonoloy Associates, London KY1210 W 5th St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-4030
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1500 CUMBERLAND FALLS HWY, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 528-2558Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Keedy for over 8 years, he always takes the time to explain what when and why he is recommending something . He is an excellent communicator .
About Dr. David Keedy, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083630834
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital
- Mt Carmel Hospital
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keedy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keedy has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keedy.
