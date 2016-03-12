Overview

Dr. David Keedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Keedy works at KentuckyOne Health Pulmonoloy Associates, London KY in London, KY with other offices in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.