Dr. David Kee, DPM
Dr. David Kee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Breese, IL.
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Breese14160 Jamestown Rd, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 526-7154
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - O'Fallon1512 N Green Mount Rd Ste 109, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 526-7154
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
I started going to see Dr Kee after seeing several others over years with no help or relief from daily pain. I had went so long he had to work slowly to fix one problem at a time til finding the underlying issue and fixing it. I hadn't been able to walk to go shopping or play with my grandkids in years...Now I can!! I had foot surgery and he took time to explain things in detail to myself and my family so we all knew what to expect. Dr Kee listens and takes his time with his patients. His staff is caring and thoughtful. They know their patients and treat them with care. I walk into the office its pleasant, I feel the ease, no stress and always welcoming. I drive a distance to go to this doctor due to his ability and his staff.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992772289
Dr. Kee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kee works at
Dr. Kee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.