Dr. David Kaylie, MD
Dr. David Kaylie, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke Eye Center of South Durham234 Crooked Creek Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 385-5300
Duke South40 Duke Medicine Cir # 1F, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-5454
Duke South200 Trent Dr # 3535, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-6968
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I was a patient of Dr Kaylie’s in 2011-2012. His perseverance to find help for his many Ramsay-Hunt patients was a God-send for me. I had suffered with severe cranial pain coupled with severe vestibular disturbances for over 4 years prior to seeing Dr Kaylie & Dr Linda Gray. (I had previously been seen at Cleveland Clinic to no avail with tons of prescription meds.) Dr Kaylie’s research goes far beyond ANY doctor whom I have experienced. Thank you Dr Kaylie for providing me with a quality functioning life again (without 80% of the medication).
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972690097
- The Otology Grp
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Tufts University
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
