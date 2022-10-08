Dr. David Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kay, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center3975 Embassy Pkwy Ste 102, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center - Medina4975 Foote Rd Ste 100, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8232
-
3
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-5461
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Dr. Kay gives a very thorough explanation of the condition of my foot and ankle and explains in detail my options for treatment. He explains things clearly in terms that I can easily understand.
About Dr. David Kay, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972582914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.