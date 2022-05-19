Dr. David Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kay, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
1
Center for Pediatric Ear, Nose, and Throat -- Head and Neck Surgery (Jupiter Office)6650 W Indiantown Rd Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 736-8141
2
ENT Specialists10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-8141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Center for Pediatric Ear, Nose, and Throat -- Head and Neck Surgery (Margate Office)5901 Colonial Dr Ste 108, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (561) 736-8141
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son is currently seeing Dr Kay. He has a surgery coming up and I feel really confident going into it. Everyone I have spoken to..the allergist, the nurse practitioner at my sons primary and even a mom at school has all spoken so highly of dr Kay. I was worried about my son having the surgery, and the allergist said that Dr Kay is so conservative with recommending surgery and he’s not the type of Dr who pushes unnecessary procedures. Everyone in his office has done a great job making sure we have everything lined up and keeping me informed throughout the process. I would definitely recommend Dr Kay.
About Dr. David Kay, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851471825
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Chldn's Hosp
- SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Otitis Media, Adenoidectomy and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
