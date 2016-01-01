Overview

Dr. David Kavtaradze, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cordele, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Crisp Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kavtaradze works at David Kavtaradze MD Inc in Cordele, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.