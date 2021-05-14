Overview

Dr. David Kauvar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Kauvar works at ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.