Dr. David Kaufmann, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Kaufmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Kaufmann works at UPP Neurological Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Mercy
    1350 Locust St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 471-4772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Excellent. He listened intently, reviewed my scans, let me verbalize my concerns and spent quite a long time with me. I was very much impressed with him and his nurse Mary Ellen.
    Cheryl Grieco — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. David Kaufmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144204223
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann works at UPP Neurological Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufmann’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

