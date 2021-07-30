Overview

Dr. David Kaufmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Kaufmann works at UPP Neurological Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.