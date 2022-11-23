Overview

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Kaiser Orthopaedic Surgery in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.