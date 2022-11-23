Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Wailuku Medical Office80 Mahalani St Ste 100, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (833) 833-3333
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Just moved to Maui in April this year. As time went on my right knee got worse and worse. Looked for a physician in Orthopedics in Kaiser and found Dr. Kaufman. I read his bio and was very impressed. I made an appt. with him, got my xray and saw that my knee was bone on bone. Had surgery done by him on 11/2/22 Could not have found a better Doctor His bed side manner and after surgery meetings he proved to be very proficient and excellent at his job. In 3 weweks I have progressed faster than I anticipated I would recommend him for knee surgery to anmyone
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1598083727
- Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush
- Stanford University
- University of California, San Francisco
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
