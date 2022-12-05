Overview

Dr. David Kaufman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kaufman works at Pacific Coast Gastroenterology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.