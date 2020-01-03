Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Breast Care Specialists4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 101, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 520-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
My Procedure was made Comfortable and Stress free by Dr kaufman, He answer all my question and was Calm and Understanding.
About Dr. David Kaufman, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184602708
Education & Certifications
- New York Infirm Beekman Downtown Hospital
- Fifth Pathway University MD School Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- SUNY at Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
384 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.