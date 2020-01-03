Overview

Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Breast Care Specialists in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.