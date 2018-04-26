Dr. David Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kaufman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 430-7100
-
2
Bellin Psychiatric Center Marinette2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-5225
-
3
Bellin Health ENT440 Woodward Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Directions (906) 776-9040
-
4
Bellin Psychiatric Center Oncology Inc.1580 Commanche Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 435-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaufman was able to diagnose what other doctors failed to do. While the diagnosis is not good news, it helps to accurately explain what others failed to explain and diagnose, including my 13 day inpatient experience at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, which is where it's likely my diagnosis first began those many years ago.
About Dr. David Kaufman, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114942604
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
