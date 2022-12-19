Overview

Dr. David Katzka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Katzka works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Dysphagia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.