Dr. David Katzka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Katzka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Dr Katzka is the most fantastic, thorough doctor I have ever met. Based on looking through my portal, He brought up other concerns non related to his field, that were never addressed. I am very impressed. He responds to messages sent, although I feel bad that he responds out of business hours. Wish he doesn't bother. Truly a wonderful sensitive personality. I am in awe!!!!! A rare rare find!
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
