Overview

Dr. David Katzen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Katzen works at Allergy & Asthma Associates in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.