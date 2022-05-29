See All Neurologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. David Katz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Katz, MD

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
10 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7830 Old Georgetown Rd Ste C20, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 675-9766
  2. 2
    Bethesda Neurology
    3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 330, N Bethesda, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 540-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Myasthenia Gravis
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Myasthenia Gravis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Motor Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Marburg Virus Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Diseases Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus 1, Congenital, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Nystagmus, Congenital Motor, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Nystagmus, Hereditary Vertical Chevron Icon
Nystagmus, Myoclonic Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Familial Bilateral Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?

    May 29, 2022
    He immediately corrected my double vision with Fresnel prisms. Four years of the problem and consults with two ophthalmologists had failed to address this issue.
    JRH — May 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Katz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Katz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katz to family and friends

    Dr. Katz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Katz, MD.

    About Dr. David Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740283480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Kellogg Eye Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Katz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.