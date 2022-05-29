Dr. David Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7830 Old Georgetown Rd Ste C20, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 675-9766
Bethesda Neurology3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 330, N Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 540-2700
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He immediately corrected my double vision with Fresnel prisms. Four years of the problem and consults with two ophthalmologists had failed to address this issue.
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Kellogg Eye Center
- Duke University Med Center
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Colgate University
- Neurology
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.