Dr. David Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.