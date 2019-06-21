Dr. David Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Katz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr. David M. Katz is a very professional and caring physician. When I was in the hospital with a pneumothorax resulting from a lung biopsy there was a lot of confusion about my required care until Dr. Katz was finally contacted and he took control of the situation and was instrumental in my receiving the proper treatment. He was always available to answer questions and make sure I was getting the proper treatment. I don't know what the outcome may have been if not for Dr. Katz getting involved. I am forever grateful to him.
About Dr. David Katz, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447247317
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore
- Newington Va Hospital|VA Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.