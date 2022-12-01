Overview

Dr. David Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.