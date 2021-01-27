Overview

Dr. David Kattan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Kattan works at Kattan Uomotto MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.