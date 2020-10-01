Dr. David Kassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kassel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kassel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
Dr. Kassel works at
Locations
-
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
2
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
3
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
4
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassel?
Fabulous doctor who has treated my mother for 23 years and now my father. Respectful and listens thoroughly!
About Dr. David Kassel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1861460792
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassel works at
Dr. Kassel has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassel speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.