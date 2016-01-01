Dr. David Kasper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kasper, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kasper, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. Dr. Kasper completed a residency at Michigan State University. He currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kasper is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute455 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 127, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 361-3376Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute1240 S Broad St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-3376
Central Montgomery Dermatology Assoc1003 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-5030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. David Kasper, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811175649
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pennsylvania State University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.
