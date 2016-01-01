See All Dermatologists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. David Kasper, DO

Dermatology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kasper, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. Dr. Kasper completed a residency at Michigan State University. He currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kasper is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute
    455 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 127, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute
    1240 S Broad St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-3376
  3. 3
    Central Montgomery Dermatology Assoc
    1003 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-5030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. David Kasper, DO

Dermatology
  • Dermatology
15 years of experience
  • 15 years of experience
English
  • English
Male
  • Male
1811175649
  • 1811175649
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Michigan State University
Internship
  • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
Medical Education
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Pennsylvania State University
  • Pennsylvania State University
Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kasper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.