Dr. David Kartzinel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kartzinel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kartzinel works at
Locations
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada Sunrise
3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 408, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 805-4328
Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Such an amazing doctor!
About Dr. David Kartzinel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1700842226
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- State University Of New York
