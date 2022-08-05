Overview

Dr. David Karpe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Karpe works at ABC Pediatrics in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.