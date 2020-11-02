Overview

Dr. David Kardesch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Kardesch works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.