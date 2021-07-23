Overview

Dr. David Karam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Karam works at Legacy Medical Group-Raleigh Hills in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.