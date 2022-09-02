Overview

Dr. David Karaffa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Karaffa works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

