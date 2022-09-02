Dr. David Karaffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Karaffa, MD
Overview
Dr. David Karaffa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Palm Coast Parkway120 Cypress Edge Dr Ste 206, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karaffa takes his job seriously and I appreciate his expertise. He has offered recommendations which have improved my condition and I feel confident that he can help me further.
About Dr. David Karaffa, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528048147
Education & Certifications
- Vcu/McV Med School|Virginia Commonweath University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karaffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karaffa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karaffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karaffa has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karaffa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Karaffa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karaffa.
