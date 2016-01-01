Dr. David Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. He currently practices at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kaplan is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology4601 W 109th St Ste 116, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 469-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- Humana
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
About Dr. David Kaplan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982661849
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Bowman Gray-Wake Forest University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
