Overview

Dr. David Kaplan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group Specialty Services - Lacombe in Lacombe, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.