Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD
Dr. David Kantorowitz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Skagit Valley Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center307 S 13th St Ste 200, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316959646
- U Rochester
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Radiation Oncology
- St. Anne Hospital
- Skagit Valley Hospital
