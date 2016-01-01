Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rush University Subspecialty Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
About Dr. David Kang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992730667
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.