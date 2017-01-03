Dr. David Kandath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kandath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kandath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Memorial U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Kandath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Hospital6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-7625
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandath?
He listens to me without interrupting. He fully answers my questions. He explains my diagnosis and treatment, and specifies a date for a follow-up visit.
About Dr. David Kandath, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609832096
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Sister Charity/SUNY Buffalo
- Sister Charity/SUNY Buffalo
- Memorial U, Fac Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandath accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandath works at
Dr. Kandath has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypotension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.