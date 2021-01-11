Dr. David Kanagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kanagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kanagy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.
Locations
Alliance Community Medical Foundation270 E State St Ste 245, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 596-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 26 year old daughter had an abscess on her tonsil and continued bouts of tonsillitis. Dr. Kanagy was so kind and so knowledgeable! He would always make time to fit her in at the first sign of a sore throat. He eventually had to do a tonsillectomy. His kind and caring way really stuck with us ! Great doctor!
About Dr. David Kanagy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114915964
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanagy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanagy has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanagy.
