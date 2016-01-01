See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. David Kamp, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kamp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kamp works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acute Bronchitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Management
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. David Kamp, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Dutch
    • 1437187671
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern U McGaw MC
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamp works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kamp’s profile.

    Dr. Kamp has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kamp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

