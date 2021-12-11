Dr. David Kaminskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kaminskas, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kaminskas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their residency with Uc San Diego Neurology Residency
Dr. Kaminskas works at
Locations
Manakai O Malama932 Ward Ave Ste 600, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 535-5555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for years for various issues and he is always very friendly, helpful, concerned, and full of good information.
About Dr. David Kaminskas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1023202843
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Neurology Residency
- Surgery Internship Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- Bs Biochemistry, California Polytechnic State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminskas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaminskas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.