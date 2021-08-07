See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Kamen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Kamen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Kamen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with State University of New York

They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    806 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery to Correct Near and Far Vision Simultaneous Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery With Multifocal Implants Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LACare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kamen?

    Aug 07, 2021
    I had a burning sensation in my both eyes. My eyes became watery and vision was blurry. Simply I was suffering. I googled and found Dr. Kamen's name and visited his office for treatment. He found the problem and told me that I have a Cataract. Finally, he made a surgeries on my both eyes, and those surgeries were very successful. Now, I can see better and I am very happy with his and his staff's service. Thank to Dr. Kamen.
    Raile K. — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kamen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kamen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kamen to family and friends

    Dr. Kamen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kamen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kamen, MD.

    About Dr. David Kamen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992706345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Blepharitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kamen speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kamen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.