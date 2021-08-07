Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kamen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kamen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with State University of New York
They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 806 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 360-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a burning sensation in my both eyes. My eyes became watery and vision was blurry. Simply I was suffering. I googled and found Dr. Kamen's name and visited his office for treatment. He found the problem and told me that I have a Cataract. Finally, he made a surgeries on my both eyes, and those surgeries were very successful. Now, I can see better and I am very happy with his and his staff's service. Thank to Dr. Kamen.
About Dr. David Kamen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1992706345
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- Staten Island University Hospital
