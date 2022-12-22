See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. David Kallenberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Kallenberger works at Bennett Fertility in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3433 NW 56th St Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 (405) 945-4701

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Kallenberger has been my Ob/Gyn for 40 years. He is an excellent physician with an abundance of knowledge. I actually drive from Houston to OKC to see him. He is worth the drive! He has a wicked good sense of humor! Not enough good words to say about him!
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427001668
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. David Kallenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallenberger works at Bennett Fertility in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kallenberger’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

